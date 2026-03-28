Montreal Victoire beat New York Sirens 3-1 in historic PWHL game in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Montreal Victoire defeated the New York Sirens 3-1 on Saturday in Detroit in a historic game for the Professional Women's Hockey League.

The game, part of the PWHL Takeover Tour, was the league's first nationally-televised game on linear television thanks to a partnership with Scripps Sports and Ally Financial.

It was also the fourth PWHL Takeover Tour game at Little Caesars Arena, and the second this year. Detroit is now the first city to host four neutral-site PWHL games.

Fans at Little Caesars Arena were loud throughout the game, showing off signs that said the city wants a PWHL team, and cheering for both the Sirens and Victoire.

The Sirens got on the board first with a goal from Casey O'Brien midway through the first period. The game stayed 1-0 after a Sirens goal was reversed on review.

In the third period, the Victoire turned up the offensive pressure and scored three goals – two from Catherine Dubois and one from Laura Stacey.

The game featured some big hits and physicality throughout, with seven combined penalties. Several skirmishes during the game led to loud cheers from fans and signs that said "let them fight."

PWHL rules differ slightly from the NHL and instead are similar to the IIHF, related to bodychecking, face protection and fighting.

This is the last PWHL Takeover Tour game in Detroit this season.