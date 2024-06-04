More commitments announced for 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic, including 15-year-old amateur

Rocket Mortgage Classic officials announced more commitments to the tournament, including a 15-year-old who will be making his PGA Tour debut.

During media day on Monday, officials said that Miles Russell, an amateur, will make his debut on a sponsor's exemption. Russell will be one of the youngest players to make their debut on the PGA Tour in history. He became the youngest player to make the cut on the Korn Ferry Tour in April.

“The Rocket Mortgage Classic is known as a tournament where ‘future stars start,’ and we’re thrilled to have Miles make his PGA TOUR debut here and add to that legacy,” said Jason Langwell, Executive Director of the Rocket Mortgage Classic. “He has proved with his many accomplishments at such a young age that he belongs, and we are excited to see Miles compete alongside the world’s best golfers here at Detroit Golf Club.

“I am thankful to Rocket Mortgage for giving me the opportunity to make my PGA TOUR debut at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Ever since I first started playing golf, my dream has been to compete on the PGA TOUR and test my game against the best players, and I’m looking forward to making the most of the experience later this month," Russell said in a release.

Other players who have committed to the tournament include:



Chris Kirk – 28 th in the Official World Golf Ranking, he won The Sentry in January for his sixth career PGA TOUR victory. He finished T-14 at last year’s Rocket Mortgage Classic, shooting four rounds in the 60s.

– 28 in the Official World Golf Ranking, he won The Sentry in January for his sixth career PGA TOUR victory. He finished T-14 at last year’s Rocket Mortgage Classic, shooting four rounds in the 60s. Min Woo Lee – Ranked 35 th in the world, the 25-year-old Australian owns four international victories and had four top-10 finishes in 14 PGA TOUR events last season.

Ranked 35 in the world, the 25-year-old Australian owns four international victories and had four top-10 finishes in 14 PGA TOUR events last season. Nicolai Højgaard – The 23-year-old native of Denmark made his Ryder Cup debut for Team Europe last year and won the DP World Tour Championship. Currently 40 th in the world ranking, he finished T-21 in his Rocket Mortgage Classic debut last year.

– The 23-year-old native of Denmark made his Ryder Cup debut for Team Europe last year and won the DP World Tour Championship. Currently 40 in the world ranking, he finished T-21 in his Rocket Mortgage Classic debut last year. Francesco Molinari – Winner of the 2018 Open Championship, he also won the final Quicken Loans National just three weeks before his two-stoke victory at Carnoustie.

– Winner of the 2018 Open Championship, he also won the final Quicken Loans National just three weeks before his two-stoke victory at Carnoustie. Webb Simpson – The 2012 U.S. Open champion owns seven career PGA TOUR titles.

– The 2012 U.S. Open champion owns seven career PGA TOUR titles. Nick Dunlap – The 20-year-old rookie became the first amateur to win on the PGA TOUR in 33 years when he captured The American Express as a sponsor exemption in January. The reigning U.S. Amateur champion turned pro the following week and will make his Rocket Mortgage Classic debut.

Tickets are on sale for the tournament, which takes place June 25-30 at Detroit Golf Club. Grounds passes start at $65 per day with LendingTree Lounge passes starting at $120 and Club Ace starting at $250.