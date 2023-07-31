More than 21K see Crystal Palace & Sevilla play to 1-1 draw at Comerica Park

International soccer returned to Detroit for the first time in six years, bringing tens of thousands of fans to Comerica Park on Sunday night.

Crystal Palace, from the English Premier League, and Sevilla FC, from Spain's La Liga, ended in a 1-1 draw in front of more than 21,000 fans.

The largest cheer of the night came for Crystal Palace Manager Roy Hodgson, who returned to the team in March and has coached around the world dating back to the 1970s.

Ivan Rakitic scored the first goal of the night for Sevilla in the 44th minute, and it stayed that way until Eberechi Eze got Crystal Palace on the board in the 74th minute.

The match went to sudden-death penalty kicks, where Rakitic converted his and Andersen's hit the crossbar.