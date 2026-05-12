More than 230 players declare for 2026 PWHL Draft in Detroit; tickets on sale Wednesday

(WXYZ) — The Professional Women's Hockey League said that more than 230 players have declared for the draft, which will take place in Detroit this summer.

According to the PWHL, the draft features 235 players, including several from Michigan and 23 players who competed in the 2026 Olympics.

The draft is set to take place at the Fox Theatre on Wednesday, June 17 at 5 p.m. with the Vancouver Goldeneyes holding the first overall pick.

The news comes one week after the league announced Detroit would be the first expansion team for the 2026-27 season, with the team playing at Little Caesars Arena.

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Plymouth native Kirsten Simms, who won the NCAA championship with the Wisconsin Badgers, is among the players from Michigan who declared for the draft. Five players from the U.S. gold medal team are declared.

Tickets for the draft in Detroit go on sale Wednesday, May 13 at 10 a.m. and start at $25. See a full list of players who declared by clicking here.

