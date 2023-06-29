Morikawa, Fowler go low in packed leaderboard after round one in Detroit

In the first four installments of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, winners shot at least 23-under to win. After day one, some of golf's biggest names are on pace for a low finish.

Colin Morikawa shot a six-under 66, while Rickie Fowler is just one shot back with a 67.

"What's great is that I didn't play phenomenal today and I still made six birdies," said Morikawa. "You just want to give yourself birdie opportunities, especially on this course where 25 or 30-under might win."

Colin Morikawa is one off the lead teeing off on his final hole of round one. pic.twitter.com/DtMFXjy6rD — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) June 29, 2023

Statistically speaking, Morikawa has been hitting the ball well, but he feels like things really only started to feel good until he got to practice in Detroit. So to heat up and to feel comfortable on a course where you go low to win it, is perfect timing for a two-time major champion.

"It feels great to have control of the golf ball," said Morikawa. "That's the biggest thing, knowing where the ball is going and just swinging free."

Rickie Fowler told 7 Action Sports Director Brad Galli that he is feeling confident this week in Detroit. As it proves, Fowler is also playing his best golf at the right time. His last PGA Tour win was back in the 2018-19 season. But in the last two weeks, Fowler was in the final pairing at the US Open, plus he shot a career low 60 at the Travelers Championship.

Rickie Fowler with a good look at an eagle chip and then just barely missed a birdie putt by an inch. It would’ve given him the solo lead.



Finau, Fowler, Morikawa, Dahmen, Kim, and Bradley just came through here and the green on the 8th was friendly to none of them 😬 pic.twitter.com/BjDXAvrfBd — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) June 29, 2023

"It's just nice to start to see some work pay off," Fowler said. "I've put a decent amount of time over the last ten months or so."