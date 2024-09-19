Red Wings sign Moritz Seider to seven-year contract extension

(WXYZ) — Moritz Seider has signed to a seven-year contract extension worth $8,550,000 annually. The deal ensures Seider will be a long-term piece of Detroit's young core.

The team announced the deal on Thursday afternoon, hours after training camp opened in Traverse City.

Seider was drafted by the Red Wings with the sixth overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft.

Considered one of the best young defensemen in the league, Seider has appeared in all 82 games for the Red Wings in each of his first three seasons. At just 20 years old in his rookie season, he was named to the league's All-Rookie team and won the Calder Memorial Trophy, given to the best rookie in the league, in 2021-22. Last season with the Wings, he played solid defense while scoring nine goals and 33 assists.

With Seider, The Red Wings finished last season with a 41-32-9 record, finishing fifth in the NHL's Atlantic Division and lost a tiebreaker to the Washington Capitals to lose out on the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.