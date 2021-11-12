Motor City Cruise debuts in Detroit at new Wayne State Arena

In an eventful night at the brand new Wayne State Arena, the Motor City Cruise welcomed basketball fans for the organizations inaugural home opener against the Wisconsin Herd. Familiar names for the Pistons took the court like Luka Garza and Saben Lee.

The Cruise is the NBA G League affiliate for the Pistons. The Pistons former G League team was the Grand Rapids Drive, who is now the Grand Rapids Gold and is affiliated with the Denver Nuggets. The Cruise are one of the three new franchises added to the G League. Players such as Luka Garza, Isaiah Livers, and Saben Lee agreed having the developmental team right in Detroit, in close proximity to the Pistons, is an advantage.

Luka Garza on having G League down the street: "It's crucial for my development- being able to go back & forth from Pistons to Cruise w/ really no difference in travel. It's a good tool for us to continue to work on our games & get better so we can positively impact the Pistons."

"It's crucial for my development and other young players, being able to go back and forth from the Pistons to the Cruise with really no difference in travel,” said Garza. “It's a good tool for us to continue to work on our games and get better so we can positively impact the Pistons."

Garza and Livers are second round picks for Detroit and are on full-time contracts with the Pistons, so their time spent with the Cruise is on assignment. Saben Lee was recalled from the Pistons to the Cruise this week and scored 42 points in the Cruise season opener. Lee exclaimed about the caliber of talent in the G League and how convenient it is to have the Cruise in the city.

"It shows what the organization is about, they truly back up the culture they're trying to bring here in Detroit,” said Lee.

It was nice catching up with Isaiah Livers at the Cruise home opener:

-bringing the G League to Detroit backs up the "restoration" theme of Pistons basketball

-foot injury is feeling good, he's close to playing

-calls will be in the national championship

Livers is recovering from foot surgery after an injury suffered at the end of his college career at the University of Michigan. Livers says he feels great, but is listening to the medical staff to ensure that he doesn’t return to playing too quickly.