Motor City Golf Club becomes 4th team in the WTGL

Motor City Golf Club is also joining the WTGL, becoming the fourth team in the indoor golf league, in partnership with the LPGA.

The ownership group for the team includes Michael Hamp, Peter Hamp and Kevin Kelleher, alongside Denver Broncos Owner Rob Walton, former Rocket Companies CEO Jay Farner and many more.

It's the same ownership group behind Motor City Golf Club, which is the seventh team in the TGL.

"Detroit is one of America's greatest sports cities, and our fans have welcomed and shown early excitement for Motor City Golf Club as we build toward our TGL debut. Our goal with Motor City Golf Club from the start was to be a club and team for everyone who loves our city and loves golf. Joining WTGL to help create a world-class platform for women's team golf is an exciting and obvious next chapter for our ownership group," Michael Hamp said in a statement.

The WTGL will start its inaugural season in the fall and follow the same style as the TGL – a fast-paced team match play inside the SoFi Center in Florida.

"The addition of Motor City Golf Club reflects the strength of WTGL’s ownership model and the growing interest around women’s team golf," said Mike McCarley, the founder and CEO of TMRW Sports. "This group brings strong market ties, deep experience investing in and growing professional sports franchises, and a shared belief in the opportunity ahead for women’s golf."

Other WTGL teams are the Atlanta Drive Golf Club, Los Angeles Golf Club and New York Golf Club.

So far, 14 players have committed to the league, including five of the top 11 players in the world. They include: Celine Boutier, Brooke Henderson, Charley Hull, Danielle Kang, Megan Khang, Lydia Ko, Andrea Lee, Minjee Lee, Jeeno Thitikul, Lexi Thompson, Albane Valenzuela, Michelle Wie West, Lottie Woad and Rose Zhang. More are expected to be added before the season.