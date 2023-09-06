MSU adding metal detectors at Spartan Stadium

Michigan State University said it will start using walk-through metal detectors at Spartan Stadium.

The new detectors will be in place for MSU's football game this Saturday, Sept. 9 against Richmond.

"We are committed to continuing to enhance our safety and security portfolio at Michigan State University,” said Vice President and Chief Safety Officer Marlon Lynch. “This new addition to Spartan Stadium will continue to make sure the venue remains safe for all to enjoy.”

The university is reminding fans to arrive at Spartan Stadium early to expedite their entry.

People will not have to remove items from their pockets unless the metal detector goes off. If that happens, guests will be checked individually with a security wand.

According to the university, the detectors are already in place at the Breslin Center and will be added to Wharton Center, Munn Ice Arena and the MSU Tennis Center.