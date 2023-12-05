MSU alum James Piot to compete in upcoming LIV Golf tournament in Abu Dhabi

(WXYZ) — Michigan State alum and U.S. Amateur Champion James Piot is on the roster to play in the LIV Golf Promotions event in Abu Dhabi this week in an attempt to earn a full-time spot in the 2024 LIV Golf League.

Piot, 25, has been playing for the HyFlyers GC with Phil Mickelson. He made his LIV debut in 2022.

Piot, from Canton, became the first-ever U.S. Amateur Champion from Michigan in 2021 when he defeated Austin Greaser 2&1 at Oakmont Country Club. Despite trailing, he won four straight holes and five out of his last six to seal the match.

The LIV Golf Promotions event will run from December 8 through December 10 at the Abu Dhabi Golf Club. The first place prize is $200,000 and 73 players are expected to compete.

Piot received a first-round bye for the Promotions tournament and will start competing in Round 2. According to LIV Golf, he is among the top three players to receive byes after finishing 45th or below in the LIV Golf Individual rankings.

