Watch Now
Sports

Actions

MSU alum James Piot to compete in upcoming LIV Golf tournament in Abu Dhabi

FILE James Piot Masters Golf
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Matt Slocum/AP
Amateur, James Piot hits on the 12th hole during the second round at the Masters golf tournament on Friday, April 8, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
FILE James Piot Masters Golf
Posted at 11:04 AM, Dec 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-05 11:04:45-05

(WXYZ) — Michigan State alum and U.S. Amateur Champion James Piot is on the roster to play in the LIV Golf Promotions event in Abu Dhabi this week in an attempt to earn a full-time spot in the 2024 LIV Golf League.

Piot, 25, has been playing for the HyFlyers GC with Phil Mickelson. He made his LIV debut in 2022.

Piot, from Canton, became the first-ever U.S. Amateur Champion from Michigan in 2021 when he defeated Austin Greaser 2&1 at Oakmont Country Club. Despite trailing, he won four straight holes and five out of his last six to seal the match.

The LIV Golf Promotions event will run from December 8 through December 10 at the Abu Dhabi Golf Club. The first place prize is $200,000 and 73 players are expected to compete. 

Piot received a first-round bye for the Promotions tournament and will start competing in Round 2. According to LIV Golf, he is among the top three players to receive byes after finishing 45th or below in the LIV Golf Individual rankings.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Send us your good morning video!