MSU coach Jonathan Smith ready for his first game against rival Michigan

Michigan State beat Iowa on Saturday and the offense showed strong progress in beating the Hawkeyes.

The Spartans are 4-3 and they head down the road to take on Michigan on Saturday evening.

Head coach Jonathan Smith said his offensive live played their best game of the season so far, allowing the rest of the offense to explode, going for over 450 yards against what is a good Hawkeyes defense.

A good number of those yards belonged to true freshman Nick Marsh. The wide receiver brought in eight catches for 113 yards, not bad for a kid who graduated high school.

"He works. He's got obviously some talent, his work ethic, really his maturity, understanding the schemes, he's got savviness well beyond being 18 years old on how to style a route running he does, " Smith said. "We want to continue to find ways to get him the ball."

Smith said the night game against Michigan allows the team to get into a bit of a routine, which can be beneficial for the players.

"You prepare what you see on tape, and we have tape on all of their players that have played offensively. Again, this is about a run game, because this run game of theirs is potent," Smith said.