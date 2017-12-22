MSU commit Theo Day excited to start his Spartans journey

WXYZ - "Quarterback is the first guy up.Theo day from divine child hs here. Top ranked quarterback in the state," Mark Dantonio said to kick off his first early signing day.

The Spartans signed 20 prospects this past Wednesday. Number one on the list? Dearborn area quarterback Theo Day.

"It was just filled with excitement to finally have the recruiting process be over and finally be a Spartan, and finally not have to worry about anything with the recruiting process so just a bunch of excitement all around," says Day.

Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio says he’s been recruiting day for for a while. In fact, he committed back in February. Since then, day has spent some significant time on campus, which has only heightened his excitement to get out to East Lansing.

"’Im ecstatic. I love the coaches, I love the campus, I just love the school as a whole so I’m really excited," says Day.