MSU football teams up with The Beautiful Lives project for special day on the field

Michigan State University hosted a Beautiful Lives Project event, highlighting the organization which provides opportunities in sports for people with disabilities.
Posted at 6:11 PM, Apr 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-12 18:12:48-04

The Beautiful Lives Project is an organization providing opportunities within sports for people with disabilities. Michigan State football held an event with over 100 participants on their field and Mel Tucker and his Spartans may have found their next gem.

Connor Fish loves football- in fact, he's obsessed. But due to a live hindered by down syndrome, Connor will never be able to play the sport he loves in the capacity he wants. It's a struggle that is difficult for the Fish Family.

"When there are hard times, when he gets dressed in his brother's football uniform and we have to tell him he can't play, it's tough," said Kristin Fish, mother of Connor. "But when he gets to come out here, he feels like he is a part of the team and he gets to meet these college guys."

Connor got to run drills with the players, score touchdowns after running a route, and even got to interact with Head Coach Mel Tucker.

"It's important, we're serving leaders. We're going to serve our community," said Tucker. "Our players get as much out of it as the kids get from us. It's important for us to give back and serve as much as we can."

