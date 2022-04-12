MSU football teams up with The Beautiful Lives project for special day on the field

The Beautiful Lives Project is an organization providing opportunities within sports for people with disabilities. Michigan State football held an event with over 100 participants on their field and Mel Tucker and his Spartans may have found their next gem.

I think everyone just left @MSU_Football smiling. The team held a practice w/ The Beautiful Lives Project, giving nearly 100 people w/ disabilities the chance to play football w/ the Spartans.



Connor Fish of Marshall was an absolute gem. His story coming tonight on @wxyzdetroit. pic.twitter.com/PaDLZCbkpd — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) April 12, 2022

Connor Fish loves football- in fact, he's obsessed. But due to a live hindered by down syndrome, Connor will never be able to play the sport he loves in the capacity he wants. It's a struggle that is difficult for the Fish Family.

"When there are hard times, when he gets dressed in his brother's football uniform and we have to tell him he can't play, it's tough," said Kristin Fish, mother of Connor. "But when he gets to come out here, he feels like he is a part of the team and he gets to meet these college guys."

Connor got to run drills with the players, score touchdowns after running a route, and even got to interact with Head Coach Mel Tucker.

"It's important, we're serving leaders. We're going to serve our community," said Tucker. "Our players get as much out of it as the kids get from us. It's important for us to give back and serve as much as we can."