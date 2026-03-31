MSU goaltender Trey Augustine to report to Grand Rapids Griffins after signing entry-level deal

(WXYZ) — Goaltender Trey Augustine will report to the Grand Rapids Griffins after the Detroit Red Wings signed the 2023 draft pick to a three-year entry-level contract.

Augustine, 21, recently completed his junior season at Michigan State University and had a 24-9-1 record with a 2.11 goals-against average, .029 save percentage and three shutouts for the Spartans.

The South Lyon native has been named Big Ten Goaltender of the year for two straight years and was named among 10 finalists for the 2026 Hobey Baker Award, which is given to the top player in college hockey.

His time in Grand Rapids for the rest of the season will be an amateur tryout.

Augustine has also spent time with the U.S. National Team Development Program and won a gold medal with Team USA at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship, where he had a 4-1 record with a 2.52 goals-against average and .917 save percentage.