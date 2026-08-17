MSU reportedly finalizing deal to hire Dan Bartholomae as new athletic director

(WXYZ) — Michigan State University is finalizing a deal to hire Western Michigan Athletic Director Dan Bartholomae as the new AD. That's according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Bartholomae has been the athletic director at Western Michigan since January 2022 and previously served as the deputy athletic director at Oregon State.

During his time at Western Michigan, the Broncos have had incredible success in sports, including the hockey team winning the national championship and the football team winning the MAC Championship just last year.

He's been recognized as one of the country's best athletic directors, according to his bio on the WMU website. In all, the Broncos have won 37 conference championships during his tenure at Western.

Bartholomae takes over for J Batt, who left the job of AD in June to take the same job at the University of Kentucky.