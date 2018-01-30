MSU rowing team meets with Board of Trustees in wake of Nassar scandal

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) - Over 50 women, current students at Michigan State, linked arm-in-arm, made the march from Jenison Fieldhouse to the administration building to meet with four Board of Trustees members in demand of change.

“We the Michigan State University women’s rowing team are joining together as a united front to fight for safety for all and hold the university accountable to do so,” senior rower Nicole Marek stated.

Disgraced doctor Larry Nassar was the team doctor for the team from 1998 until 2016, when allegations came to light.

“We have teammates that are victims of his abuse and it’s not right that he was employed at that time. One of our points that we are addressing is that any employee of the university who is under criminal investigation should be suspended for a temporary period of time until they can be cleared,” Marek added.

That is just one of the points they’re addressing in front of the trustees, others are communication concerns, justice, including a zero tolerance policy, patient doctor guidelines and staff training and resources.

“When I saw Doctor Nassar myself, my instincts told me something was wrong, he would touch my thigh, some inappropriate touching, but there was an athletic trainer in the room and it seemed borderline, but my instincts were right,” Marek continued.

The women are still meeting with four members of the Board of Trustees as we speak. We will have more reaction from how they were received by the board, and what they feel may come of their meeting later tonight on 7 Action News.