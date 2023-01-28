Watch Now
Sports

Actions

MSU women's basketball coach to miss next game after being hospitalized in car crash

Michigan State topples No. 3 Oregon
Copyright Getty Images
G Fiume
<p>COLLEGE PARK, MD - JANUARY 11: Head Coach Suzy Merchant of the Michigan State Spartans watches the game against the Maryland Terrapins at Xfinity Center on January 11, 2018 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by G Fiume/Maryland Terrapins/Getty Images)</p>
Michigan State topples No. 3 Oregon
Posted at 6:42 PM, Jan 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-28 18:43:24-05

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — Suzy Merchant, Michigan State's head women's basketball coach, will miss the team's game Sunday after being hospitalized following a car accident, the team announced Saturday.

According to the release posted on the team's Twitter account, Merchant was involved in a minor one-car crash Saturday morning, and was hospitalized at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing. She is undergoing testing and is expected to be okay.

As of Saturday evening, the team has not mentioned when Merchant will return as coach.

Associate head coach Dean Lockwood is acting as interim head coach during Merchant's absence. The team still plans to travel to Illinois as planned, with the game set to tip-off at 6 p.m. ET on Big Ten Network.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!