MSU's Mel Tucker named Big Ten Coach of the Year

(WXYZ) — Michigan State University’s head football coach Mel Tucker has been named Big Ten Coach of the Year.

Tucker won the honor in the coaches and media vote.

“Honored and thankful! We are going to continue the process #KeepChoppin,” Tucker said on Twitter.

Tucker recently secured a 10-year contract with the university.

"Every day I wake up feeling humbled to be the Head Football Coach at Michigan State," Tucker said on Twitter at the time. “It is my privilege to work alongside our student-athletes, coaches and staff who embody our culture of hard work, discipline, and excellence - on and off the field."