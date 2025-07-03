Nathaniel Lowe's 3-run triple helps Nationals past AL-leading Tigers for a doubleheader split

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nathaniel Lowe hit a go-ahead triple with the bases loaded in the eighth inning and finished with four RBIs as the Washington Nationals rallied to beat the Detroit Tigers 9-4 Wednesday night for a doubleheader split.

Josh Bell had three RBIs for Washington, which won at home for only the second time in 11 games since June 7.

Jahmai Jones drove in two for AL-leading Detroit. The Tigers had won three in a row, including an 11-2 victory in the first game as Riley Greene hit two homers and tied a career high with six RBIs.

Detroit had retired 13 consecutive Nationals when Tommy Kahnle (0-1) entered in the eighth. With the Tigers leading 4-3, he gave up two singles and a walk before Lowe pulled one down the right-field line to clear the bases. Lowe scored on Bell’s double to left-center, which ended Kahnle’s outing.

The Nationals scored twice more when Paul DeJong greeted reliever Brenan Hanifee with an RBI single and came around on Jacob Young’s one-out grounder.

Cole Henry (1-1) pitched a scoreless eighth for his first major league victory.

Lowe and Bell had RBI singles in the first inning against Jack Flaherty, and Bell added another run-scoring hit in the third.

Flaherty allowed three runs in five innings while striking out nine, including the last seven Nationals he faced.

Spencer Torkelson hit a run-scoring double in the fourth for Detroit and pinch-hitter Colt Keith added an RBI double in the sixth. Jones’ two-run double in the seventh gave the Tigers the lead.

Washington starter MacKenzie Gore allowed two runs in 5 1/3 innings while striking out a season-low two.

Key moment

Lowe’s triple was the big hit in Washington’s six-run eighth inning.

Key stat

Washington was 7 for 11 with runners in scoring position.

Up next

Detroit LHP Dietrich Enns (1-0, 0.00 ERA) makes his second start while Washington counters with RHP Jake Irvin (6-3, 4.73) in Thursday’s series finale.

___

