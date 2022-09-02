National Amputee Baseball Team to play in Troy this weekend

TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Louisville Slugger Warriors National Amputee Baseball Team will be in metro Detroit on September 3 to play a doubleheader against the Detroit Men’s Senior Baseball League (MSBL) All-Star Team at Warrior Park in Troy.

The teams will compete on Saturday, September 3 at 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

The Warriors will also conduct a full practice before the games.

In addition to a coaching staff comprised of former Major League Baseball players, the Warriors head coach is former Detroit Tiger Curtis Pride, along with Len Whitehouse as the pitching coach.

Warrior Park is located at 1525 Equity Drive in Troy.

