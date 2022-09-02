Watch Now
Sports

Actions

National Amputee Baseball Team to play in Troy this weekend

image0.jpeg
WXYZ
image0.jpeg
Posted at 3:40 PM, Sep 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-02 15:47:20-04

TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Louisville Slugger Warriors National Amputee Baseball Team will be in metro Detroit on September 3 to play a doubleheader against the Detroit Men’s Senior Baseball League (MSBL) All-Star Team at Warrior Park in Troy.

The teams will compete on Saturday, September 3 at 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

The Warriors will also conduct a full practice before the games.

In addition to a coaching staff comprised of former Major League Baseball players, the Warriors head coach is former Detroit Tiger Curtis Pride, along with Len Whitehouse as the pitching coach.

Warrior Park is located at 1525 Equity Drive in Troy.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!