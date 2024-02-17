NBA Champion Chauncey Billups named 2024 Basketball Hall of Fame finalist

SPRINGFIELD, Ma. (WXYZ) — Detroit Pistons legend and NBA Champion Chauncey Billups has been named a 2024 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame finalist, the Hall announced Friday evening.

2024 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Finalists. 🏀🏆 #24HoopClass pic.twitter.com/97Kvix6J4d — Basketball HOF (@Hoophall) February 16, 2024

Today Mr. Big Shot was named a finalist for the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2024.



Congrats Chauncey! pic.twitter.com/eoCiq0gvVR — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) February 16, 2024

Known as 'Mr. Big Shot' by Detroit fans, Billups helped lead the 'Goin' to Work' to an NBA championship in 2004, winning Finals MVP in that five-game series victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. The five-time All-Star averaged 15.2 points and 5.4 assists while shooting 89.4 percent from the free throw line — a mark that's sixth-best in NBA/ABA history — over his 17-year career. Billups played in 482 games seasons for Detroit (2002-08, 2013-14), and is currently the head coach of the Portland Trail Blazers.

Doug Collins, who coached the Pistons for three seasons (1995-1998), was also nominated as a contributor. He was a four-time All-Star during his playing career, and he won over 400 games coaching the Pistons, Chicago Bulls (1986-89), Washington Wizards (2001-03) and 76ers (2010-13). After his coaching career, he worked as an NBA analyst for CBS, NBC, TNT, TBS, and ABC/ESPN, including working with NBA for the 2008 & 2012 Summer Olympics.

Other finalists include players Vince Carter, Michael Cooper, Walter Davis, Dick Barnett, Seimone Augustus and Marian Washington, coaches Bo Ryan, Charles Smith, and Michele Timms, owner Herb Simon, and executive Jerry West, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame as a player in 1980.

The new Hall of Fame class will be announced at the NCAA Men's Final Four in Phoenix on Saturday, April 6.