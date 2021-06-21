Watch
Nelly Korda wins in Michigan for second victory of year

Al Goldis/AP
Nelly Korda holds the trophy after winning the Meijer LPA Classic golf tournament, Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Grand Rapids, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Nelly Korda became the first two-time winner on the LPGA Tour this season, closing with a 5-under 67 on Sunday for a two-stroke victory in the Meijer LPGA Classic.

The Gainbridge LPGA winner in February, Korda finished at 25-under 263 to break the tournament record at Blythefield Country Club. She shot a career-best 62 on Saturday to take a three-stroke lead into the final round.

The 22-year-old American, ranked No. 4 in the world, won her fifth tour title. She rebounded after missing the cut two weeks ago in the U.S. Women’s Open. Leona Maguire of Ireland was second after a 66.

