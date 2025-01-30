New par-3 course & 27-hole putting course set to open at BOYNE this summer

The new par-3 short course and 27-hole putting course at BOYNE Golf will open this summer, according to BOYNE Golf officials.

The par-3 short course is called Doon Brae, and the Himalayan-style putting course is called Back Yaird. They will be located behind The Highlands Main Lodge and will be he 11th golf course in the BOYNE portfolio.

We first learned about plans for the short course in July 2023, and work has been going on since that announcement. It's built on an old ski hill, and its name – Doon meaning going down into a valley, and Brae meaning steep bank or hillside in Scottish, fits the location.

People making reservations for the summer can add tee times on Doon Brae right now.

“As far as I know, this is the first modern golf course ever built on a ski hill,” said Bernie Friedrich, the director of golf course renovations and development at Boyne Resorts, said. “The combination of small greens inspired by some of the great green templates from overseas with sod-faced bunkers and tight mowing patterns will be a fun, perfect add-on to the daily golf itinerary. It also provides a wonderful option for families, kids, and beginners to try golf for the first time.”

Back Yaird is a 1.5-acre, 27-hole putting course that features three nine-hole combinations. It's inspired by the great putting courses like Himalayas at St. Andrews and Thistle Du at Pinehurst in North Carolina.

Ray Hearn, a Michigan native, designed the par-3 course. It measures between 678 yards and 993 yards depending on the tee. Officials say to expect a variety of lies, and it moves horizontally back and forth across the slope. Holes range from 57 yards to 134 yards.

“I wanted to make sure we were creating something fun and unique without being a difficult walk,” Hearn said in a statement. “We also considered all the families taking their kids out to play the short course and then the putting course. Every time I visited Scotland with friends, I was always inspired by The Himalayas at St. Andrews. We just kept playing it over and over and never got bored. The Back Yaird will provide that kind of experience.”

