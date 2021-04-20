New racing academy to Detroit aims to introduce minority youth to motorsports

DETROIT (WXYZ) — NXG Youth Motorsports, a racing academy that uses racing for life skill development among minority youth, is expanding to Detroit and hosting its inaugural program this summer.

The academy features science, technology, engineering and math, and will create opportunities and experiences for youth participants through motorsports.

It launched in Indiana about 15 years ago and is expanding to the Motor City with its inaugural program June 5-6 at Belle Isle, one week before the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix.

NXG partnered with the NTT IndyCar Series and Penske Entertainment through its Race for Quality and Change Initiative in 2020.

The NXG Detroit program will have its MA100 classroom and on-track activities in the paddock area of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, and families and kids who participate will be invited to attend the race.

“As we begin our 15th year of NXG, the extensive collaboration and support between our sponsors at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and our partners at Penske Entertainment and the Detroit Grand Prix allows us to bring dynamic programming and exciting learning experiences for underrepresented girls and boys, 11-15 years old, into the city of Detroit,” NXG Co-founder and Chief Instructor Rod Reid said in a release.

The program began in response to the lack of African American involvement in motorsports. It introduces kids to opportunities in the racing industry.

The classes introduce kids to the fundamental aspects of go-kart racing including advanced driving techniques, track geometry, mechanical equipment and understanding and more.

“We want to thank Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan for partnering with NXG to bring this very important program to the Detroit community,” Detroit Grand Prix Chairman Bud Denker added in a release. “With NXG’s track record of success over the last 15 years, we’re excited to welcome its expansion to Detroit and create new opportunities and educational experiences for our area youth through motorsports.”