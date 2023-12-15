New videoboard at Comerica Park coming for 2024, will be 2nd largest in MLB

Comerica Park is getting a new, massive videoboard in right field that will be more than 15,000 square feet, the Tigers announced on Friday.

According to the team, the videoboard is 15,688 square feet and will be installed before Opening Day on April 5, 2024.

The Tigers said the new videoboard will be the second-largest in Major League Baseball, and replaces the pre-existing scoreboard that was the 18th largest.

Also, the team will enhance the audio system at Comerica Park with new speakers adjacent to the videoboard, and new TVs around the stadium.

“Investing in a world-class entertainment experience at Comerica Park for Tigers fans is a top priority for our organization and we are excited to make these enhancements heading into next season,” said Ryan Gustafson, Ilitch Sports + Entertainment EVP/COO. “Fans will see and hear a noticeable difference on Opening Day with a new videoboard more than double the size of the existing one, and significant advancements to the audio and television systems throughout the ballpark.”

The project began on Thursday, Dec. 14 and will continue through the winter.

The new TVs throughout the concourse will feature advanced signal quality, more channels, live feeds of the Tigers' minor league teams, and an upgraded connected IPTV system.

The team said the overall resoultion of the new videobard will be upgraded.

The upper and lower portions of the board will create a high-definition viewing experience featuring 14.1 million pixels that are 33% closer together than the old scoreboard, which utilized 2.4 million pixels.

Detroit hosts the Oakland Athletics for Opening Day on Friday, April 25.