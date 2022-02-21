NFL and XFL collaborating on player safety and health data

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL is collaborating with the XFL for player safety and health data.

The XFL, which plans to relaunch in 2023, will be working with the NFL on physical and mental fitness programs for players, the study of playing surfaces and equipment, and the sharing of game trends and data.

Also potentially in the works between the leagues could be international football development and scouting, and officiating, including the testing of game rules for player protection as well as technologies to enhance officiating.

In April 2020, the XFL announced that it had suspended operations and laid off its employees after it had to cancel the remainder of its season in March 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

That following August, it was announced that actor Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia and RedBird Capital Partners had purchased the league for $15 million.

According to the Associated Press

There are no plans for the XFL to become a developmental league for the NFL, the news outlet reported.