NFL Draft 2021: Here's how & when to watch on Channel 7, Detroit Lions picks and more

(WXYZ) — The 2021 NFL Draft gets underway Thursday night with the first round, and you can catch all three days of the draft right here on Channel 7.

The first round of the draft kicks off Thursday at 8 p.m. and will go until around 11:30 p.m. Then, rounds 2 and 3 will start around 7 p.m. Friday, before the final four rounds on Saturday starting at 12 p.m.

This is the first draft for new Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes and Head Coach Dan Campbell. The team has a ton of needs, and we'll see what they decide to do.

Detroit has the No. 7 pick in the first round of the draft. The team has six total picks in the draft as of Thursday morning. That could obviously change depending on any potential trades.

The Lions picks are:

Round 1 – Pick 7

Round 2 – Pick 9 (41)

Round 3 – Pick 8 (72)

Round 3 – Pick 38 (101)

Round 4 – Pick 7 (112)

Round 5 – Pick 9 (153)