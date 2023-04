(WXYZ) — After trading down from the #6 pick, the Detroit Lions have selected Alabama Running Back Jahmyr Gibbs with the 12th pick in the NFL Draft.

Gibbs committed to Georgia Tech before transferring to Alabama as a junior in 2022. While at Alabama, Gibbs was the Crimson Tide's top running back, starting 11 games.

During his year at Alabama, Gibbs had 151 carries for 926 yards, averaging 6.1 yards per carry. He had 7 TDs, 44 receptions, 444 receiving yards, and 3 receiving TDs.