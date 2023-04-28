NFL draft tracker: Detroit Lions picking in rounds 2 and 3

(WXYZ) — The second day of the NFL Draft is getting underway in Kansas City and the Detroit Lions have three picks in the second round.

Those picks are No. 34, No. 48, and No. 55 overall. They do not currently have any picks in the third round.

As the Lions make their picks, we will update this article with all the information. You can watch the draft on WXYZ-TV.

No. 34 (Third pick of the second round)

With their first pick of the second round and the 34th pick overall, the Lions selected Sam LaPorta, a tight end who played for the Iowa Hawkeyes.

In his final season at Iowa, LaPorta was named the Kwalick–Clark Tight End of the Year by the Big 10 conference. He was also named first-team All-Big Ten by league coaches and media.

For his college career, LaPorta had 153 catches for 1,786 yards and 5 touchdowns. In 2022 he played in 12 games, netting 58 catches for 657 yards and 1 touchdown.