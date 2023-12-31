NFL expected to 'downgrade' officiating crew from Lions vs. Cowboys, report says

The NFL is expected to "downgrade" the officiating crew led by Brad Allen, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

According to Schefter, the downgrade means the crew will likely not be chosen to officiate in the NFL playoffs.

"It is not the first time that Brad Allen's crew has made a high-profile error this season," Schefter said. "They are regarded as a good crew. He's a good official. But there have been any number of missed calls."

The most recent was the call that negated a successful two-point conversion that would have given the Detroit Lions a one-point lead over the Dallas Cowboys with 23 seconds left in the game.

According to Schefter, the NFL will have mixed crews in the postseason.

"A large part of Brad Allen's crew will not be officiating in the postseason. They're going to get downgraded. Chances are, many of them are not going to be involved in the postseason," Schefter said.

During the game on Saturday night, Jared Goff threw a pass that was caught in the endzone by Taylor Decker for the two-point conversion.

Decker said he reported as eligible, under NFL rules, to the officiating crew, however, the crew reported a different player as eligible and flagged Decker for illegal touching.

In the locker room after the game, Decker spoke to the media.

"All I really want to say on it, just so I don't get myself in trouble, is I did exactly what coach told me to do. Went to the ref, said report, and yeah, I don't know," he said.

Head coach Dan Campbell also spoke and said it was explained that 70 reported. Visibly frustrated, he said, "I don't want to talk about it."

After the game, Allen said that it was 70 who reported as eligible, not Decker.

"So, we had a situation where if you were going to have an ineligible number occupy an eligible position, you have to report that to the referee. On this particular play, number 70, who had reported during the game a couple of times, reported to me as eligible. Then, he lined up at the tackle position. So, actually, he didn't have to report at all. Number 68, who ended up going downfield and touching the pass, did not report. Therefore, he is an ineligible touching a pass that goes beyond the line, which makes it a foul. So, the issue is, number 70 did report, number 68 did not."