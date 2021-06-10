NFL reveals 3-game preseason schedule for Detroit Lions

(WXYZ) — The NFL has unveiled the 2021 preseason schedule with the Detroit Lions and every other team playing three games.

Detroit will play two games at home and one on the road in August for the schedule.

Check it out below.

August 13 – Buffalo Bills 7 p.m.

August 21 – at Pittsburgh Steelers - 7:30 p.m.

August 27 – Indianapolis Colts - 7 p.m.

The team's regular-season schedule is below.

REGULAR SEASON

Sunday, September 12 - vs. San Francisco (1:00, FOX)

Monday, September 20 - at Green Bay (8:15, ESPN)

Sunday, September 26 - vs. Baltimore (1:00, CBS)

Sunday, October 3 - at Chicago (1:00, FOX)

Sunday, October 10 - at Minnesota (1:00, FOX)

Sunday, October 17 - vs. Cincinnati (1:00, FOX)

Sunday, October 24 - at Los Angeles Rams (4:05, FOX)

Sunday, October 31 - vs. Philadelphia (1:00, FOX)

BYE WEEK

Sunday, November 14 - at Pittsburgh (1:00, FOX)

Sunday, November 21 - at Cleveland (1:00, FOX)

Thursday, November 25 - vs. Chicago (12:30, FOX)

Sunday, December 5 - vs. Minnesota (1:00, CBS)

Sunday, December 12 - at Denver (4:05, FOX)

Sunday, December 19 - vs. Arizona (1:00, FOX)

Sunday, December 26 - at Atlanta (1:00, FOX)

Sunday, January 2 - at Seattle (4:25, FOX)

Sunday, January 9 - vs. Green Bay (1:00, FOX)