NHL shuts down Red Wings through holiday break under COVID-19 protocol

(WXYZ) — The NHL announced Sunday it will shut down the Detroit Red Wings through at least December 26 under the league's COVID-19 protocol.

The league says it made the decision "due to concern with the number of positive cases within the last several days, as well continued COVID spread" in the Red Wings organization. The NHL reached the decision in conjunction with its medical group, as well as the NHLPA’s and the Red Wings' medical groups.

In addition to the previously-postponed game Monday against Colorado, Detroit's game Thursday at Minnesota will be postponed.

Detroit placed forwards Sam Gagner, Pius Suter and Joe Veleno, along with assistant video coach Jeff Weintraub, in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Sunday.

The NHL and the NHLPA say a decision will be made in the coming days regarding when the Red Wings’ training facilities will re-open.