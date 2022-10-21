Watch Now
Niele Ivey proudly watches on as her son makes his NBA debut for the same city she once played for

Jaden Ivey and mom Niele Ivey living out a dream, together
Posted at 11:52 PM, Oct 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-20 23:52:29-04

The WNBA is where Niele Ivey raised her son Jaden Ivey and the Detroit Shock is the team she played for. She said she barely remembers her Detroit debut, but she'll never forget her son's.

She's the current coach for Notre Dame women's basketball, but she said while she watches her son she definitely takes on the role of mother instead of coach. She said opening night for the Detroit Pistons was about trying to soak it all in. As she watched from her seat in the stands, Jaden Ivey scored the first basket of the game and the first of his NBA career. He finished his professional debut with 19 pts in nearly 32 minutes of playing time.

Niele Ivey said the experience was surreal, but a dream come true and a blessing from God.

