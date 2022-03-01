Watch
No. 1 West Bloomfield girls basketball enters postseason with unparalleled confidence

West Bloomfield carries confidence - and a top ranking - into the 2022 MHSAA Girls Basketball Tournament. Jeanna Trotman reports.
West Bloomfield girls basketball beat Detroit Edison on their way to sole possession of the number one ranking in the state. With their `18-1 record, they're confident as they enter the postseason in search for their first state title in program history.

"I believe if you reach for the stars, you never come up with a handful of mud," said West Bloomfield girls basketball head coach Darrin McAllister. "They bought into that, were shooting for a state title. If it don't happen at least we made a good run at it, but the reality is we know its going to happen."

The Lakers are the number one team in the state in division one, regular season league champions, and now await their postseason run. West Bloomfield hasn't been to the state championship since 1989.

"It would mean everything," said McAllister. "It would mean everything to the program. It would mean everything to the school. It would mean everything to the community."

The Lakers graduate five seniors, three of which are already committed to playing college basketball. The Lakers feel like this is just the beginning with talent from the top of their roster, all the way down to their youngest players. For instance, the Davis Twins are clutch to the Lakers' success and Sophomores.

"This team can go win a state championship," said Indya Davis. "If we put our mind to it, we can do anything."

"I think just being confident, being disciplined, holding each other accountable," said Summer Davis.

Darrin McAllister is in his first year as head coach at West Bloomfield High School, but knows he has something special.

"We're going to get to the promise land and get it all and then we're not satisfied with that," said McAllister. "We're talking years to come. West Bloomfield is the place to be right about now."

