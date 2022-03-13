No. 11 seed Michigan to face No. 6 seed Colorado State in NCAA Tournament

The Arizona Wildcats are the No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament’s South Region.

This is the seventh No. 1 seed for Arizona (31-3) and the first for the Wildcats since 2014. They will open the tournament Friday in San Diego. Arizona will play either Wright State or Bryant. Those teams will meet in the First Four in Dayton, Ohio, for the 16th seed.

Villanova is the No. 2 seed and will open Friday in Pittsburgh against Delaware. Tennessee is the No. 3 seed in the South Region after winning its first Southeastern Conference Tournament in 43 years. The Vols open Thursday, playing Longwood in Indianapolis.

Michigan made the NCAA Tournament bracket with an at-large berth despite a 17-14 record. The Wolverines are an 11 seed and play sixth-seeded Colorado State on Thursday in Indy.