No. 2 Michigan to take on No. 3 TCU at Fiesta Bowl in College Football Playoff

(WXYZ) — The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines will take on the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs in the Fiesta Bowl as part of the College Football Playoff semifinals.

The Wolverines held the No. 2 spot in the College Football Playoff rankings after dominating Purdue in the Big Ten Championship on Saturday night, winning back-to-back Big Ten Championships for the first time in decades.

The Fiesta Bowl will take place at 4 p.m. on New Year's Eve, while Georgia and Ohio State will play at 8 p.m.

Georgia held onto the No. 1 spot and they'll take on No. 4 Ohio State, who got in after the USC loss in the PAC 12 Championship.

Despite TCU losing the Big 12 Championship in overtime, the Horned Frogs finished the regular season 12-0 with wins over five ranked teams.

This will be the first time that Michigan has faced TCU.