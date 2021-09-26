No. 20 Michigan State edges Nebraska in OT

(WXYZ) -- Jayden Reed caught a touchdown pass, returned a punt for a touchdown, and No. 20 Michigan State edged Nebraska 23-20 in overtime on Saturday night.

Matt Coghlin made three field goals for the Spartans, including the 21-yard game-winner in overtime.

.@MatthewCoghlin, for the win.@MSU_Football outlasts Nebraska in OT to move to 4-0. pic.twitter.com/T2jQfXpU9H — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) September 26, 2021

Reed's touchdown catch came on a 35-yard pass from Payton Thorne in the second quarter.

Reed's 62-yard punt return touchdown marked the first by a Michigan State player since 2011.

Adrian Martinez scored a 12-yard rushing touchdown for Nebraska in the second quarter, and added a three-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter.

UP NEXT: Michigan State (4-0, 2-0 Big Ten) hosts Western Kentucky next Saturday.