No. 20 Michigan State edges Nebraska in OT

Al Goldis/AP
Michigan State's Jayden Reed, top, is stopped by Nebraska's Deontai Williams (8) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
Posted at 10:48 PM, Sep 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-25 22:54:44-04

(WXYZ) -- Jayden Reed caught a touchdown pass, returned a punt for a touchdown, and No. 20 Michigan State edged Nebraska 23-20 in overtime on Saturday night.

Matt Coghlin made three field goals for the Spartans, including the 21-yard game-winner in overtime.

Reed's touchdown catch came on a 35-yard pass from Payton Thorne in the second quarter.

Reed's 62-yard punt return touchdown marked the first by a Michigan State player since 2011.

Adrian Martinez scored a 12-yard rushing touchdown for Nebraska in the second quarter, and added a three-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter.

UP NEXT: Michigan State (4-0, 2-0 Big Ten) hosts Western Kentucky next Saturday.

