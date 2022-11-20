Watch Now
Sports

Actions

No. 23 Michigan women dump Fairfield 69-53

Naz Hillmon, Emily Kiser, Aleksa Gulbe
Duane Burleson/AP
Michigan forward Naz Hillmon (00) reacts after scoring in the paint with Michigan forward Emily Kiser (33) and Indiana forward Aleksa Gulbe (10) looking on during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Naz Hillmon, Emily Kiser, Aleksa Gulbe
Posted at 4:40 PM, Nov 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-20 16:41:54-05

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Emily Kiser scored 20 points, Leigha Brown and Laila Phelia each scored 17 and No. 23 Michigan beat Fairfield 69-53 on Sunday in the Wolverines' first road game of the season.

Phelia scored seven points for Michigan in its 10-2 run to close the first quarter. Following MacKenzie Daleba's layup for a 13-12 Stags lead, Maddie Nolan and Phelia each made a 3-pointer and Michigan (4-0) never trailed again.

Michigan expanded the lead to 34-25 at halftime then started the third with a 19-8 run for a 53-33 advantage.

The Wolverines shot 49% and distributed 16 assists on 24 baskets. Michigan entered play leading the Big Ten in assists, averaging 26 per game.

Callie Cavanaugh scored 12 points for Fairfield (2-3) and Izabela Nicoletti Leite and Mimi Rubino each scored 10.

___

AP women's college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!