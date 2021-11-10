Watch
No. 6 Michigan welcomes Buffalo in 2021-22 season opener

Paul Sancya/AP
Michigan head coach Juwan Howard smiles during the second half of an exhibition NCAA basketball game against Wayne State in Detroit, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Posted at 6:55 PM, Nov 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-10 18:55:09-05

Buffalo (0-0) vs. No. 6 Michigan (0-0)

Crisler Center, Ann Arbor, Michigan; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Michigan opens its 2021-22 campaign by hosting the Buffalo Bulls. Buffalo went 16-9 last year, while Michigan ended up 23-5.

DID YOU KNOW: Michigan held its nine non-conference opponents to an average of just 66.7 points per game last season. The Wolverines offense scored 80.6 points per contest en route to an 8-1 record against competition outside the Big Ten Conference. Buffalo went 1-3 against non-conference schools last season.

