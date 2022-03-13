Watch
No. 7 seed Michigan State opens NCAA Tournament vs. No. 10 seed Davidson

Darron Cummings/AP
Michigan State's Gabe Brown (44) shoots against Wisconsin's Steven Crowl during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament, Friday, March 11, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Posted at 6:07 PM, Mar 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-13 19:02:06-04

The top-ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs are the top overall seed in the NCAA Tournament for a second straight year.

Gonzaga is a No. 1 seed for the fifth time in program history. The Bulldogs (26-3) will play Georgia State on Thursday in Portland, Oregon, in the West Region.

Duke is the No. 2 seed in the West, and the Blue Devils will start coach Mike Krzyzewski’s final NCAA Tournament on Friday in Greenville, South Carolina. They play Cal State-Fullerton. No. 7 seed Michigan State plays 10th-seeded Davidson in that bracket, setting up a potential second-round matchup between Spartans coach Tom Izzo and Krzyzewski.

Rutgers will play Notre Dame in Dayton, Ohio, for the chance to be the No. 11 seed playing sixth-seeded Alabama on Friday in San Diego, California.

