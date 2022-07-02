(WXYZ) — Detroit Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson appeared to show no lasting effects from being hit in the head during Friday's loss to the Kansas City Royals.

Tigers manager AJ Hinch said Torkelson did not have a concussion, but would continue to be evaluated and would not be in Saturday's lineup.

Torkelson left Friday's game after being hit by Brad Keller in the seventh inning.

"I don't have any beef with the Royals," Torkelson told reporters prior to Saturday's game. We're good friends with many guys on the team, so there's no intent, especially on a two-strike count. It was a 3-0 ballgame at the time, 1-2 count, and it's a change-up. There's nothing going on there."