No Curry or Green, but Warriors hold off late Pistons rally

<b>AP Photo/Carlos Osorio</b>
<b>Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) drives by Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Detroit. </b>
Posted at 10:00 PM, Nov 19, 2021
DETROIT (AP) — Jordan Poole stepped up in Stephen Curry’s absence to score 22 of his season-high 32 points in the first half, Andrew Wiggins had 27 and the Golden State Warriors beat the Detroit Pistons 105-102 on Friday night.

Golden State started the fourth quarter with a 16-point lead and held on to win after Detroit’s Jerami Grant and Frank Jackson missed 3-pointers in the closing seconds.

The NBA-leading Warriors sat out Curry with a bruised hip, a night after he had 20 of his 40 points in a fourth-quarter comeback victory at Cleveland. They also were without Draymond Green because of a bruised thigh.

Detroit’s Cade Cunningham, the No. 1 overall pick, had 19 points, six rebounds and six assists. Jackson scored a season-high 27 points.

