Northeastern guard Tyson Walker transfers to Michigan State

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Gerry Broome/AP
Northeastern guard Tyson Walker (2) dribbles against North Carolina during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Posted at 6:19 PM, Apr 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-07 18:19:20-04

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State has added high-scoring guard Tyson Walker, a transfer from Northeastern.

Spartans coach Tom Izzo made the announcement Wednesday, a little more than a week after sophomore guard Rocket Watts entered the transfer portal to leave the program.

Walker averaged 18.6 points, 4.8 assists and 2.4 steals last season as a sophomore, leading the Huskies to an 8-2 record in the Colonial Athletic Association. He scored 27 points in a game at North Carolina and had 30-plus points twice last season.

Walker, who is from Westbury, New York, averaged 10.4 points and 3.4 assists during his freshman season.

