Northville poised for postseason success under first-year head coach

Northville girls soccer is having their best season in a long, long time. For the first time in eight years, they’re conference champions, they’re 13-0-5, with no losses heading into the playoffs.

“They all just want to win, they don’t want to lose,” said Jeannine Reddy. “Which is amazing and I can’t really ask for more from a team.”

Jeannine Reddy is in her first year as head coach and in her first season, they’re the top ranked team in Michigan. Her players say that’s no coincidence.

“I’ve never ever in 18 years had a coach like Jeannine,” said Northville senior Emily Takahashi.

The girls say it’s never been a lack of talent in Northville, but their new coach has given the program the push to go from good to best in the state.

“We all get along really well. Jeannine has been the biggest part of it,” said Northville senior Brooke Pendleton. “She brings so much positivity to the team and I think that’s what helps on the field stay calm. No one gets in fights, no one is yelling at each other. I think that creates a really good environment which allows people to play better and have more confidence.”

So, credit coach or a team with an equally high level of talent and camaraderie, the goal as the Mustangs start districts is clear: to be playing soccer in the title game on June 17th.

“It would be crazy I like to not think about it a lot because I don’t want to jinx it,” said Takahashi.

It would be so special to this team with how hard everyone has worked so hard,” said Northville senior Lauren Moraitis. “I hope that Jeannine gets to experience it too. She deserves that.”

According to Coach Reddy, it’s a goal that was spoken as early as the first practice of the season.

“A, be friends or sisters with your teammates and ultimately play on June 17th,” said Reddy. “So now it’s everybody’s goal and has been for a while.”

The last time Northville was this good, went unbeaten, and won their conference was back in 2014, the same year as this program’s last state championship.