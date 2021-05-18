Novi super sophomore softball pitcher turning heads

NOVI (WXYZ) — The best softball pitchers are the ones that show no fear.

16 year-old Reganne Bennett isn’t afraid to be one of the more dominant players this area has seen in some time.

“She’s just once in a generation kind of pitcher and it shows on the mound,” Novi head coach James Carlisle said.

Her stats, back it up. The sophomore sensation is averaging two and a half strikeouts, per inning. She’s already logged over 200 strikeouts, three no-hitters and a perfect game. Did I mention that was all done in about 100 innings of work? All the while, she’s soft spoken and humble beyond belief.

“I’m just really excited to just be able to play this year because we didn’t have a season last year,” Novi sophomore pitcher Reganne Bennett said.

“She’s just a humble kid and she’s a great team player, it’s not about her, it’s about the team, she doesn’t care what happens as long as we win,” Carlisle added.

Reganne has garnered quite a national following as well, she’s currently ranked as the seventh best player in her age group, in the country. However that’s not where her heads at, even though she feels good about what can happen if she continues to put in the work.

“It’s just crazy to me to think that all this stuff has happened but I know that I put in all the work, it just kind of happened, I don’t really know how to explain it,” Bennett said.

But anyone who watches her play, can find the words.

“Dominant, just dominant,” Carlisle said.

Bennett said she's keeping her college options open at this point but hopes to play at a Power Five school in the future.