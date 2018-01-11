Nunn sends Oakland past Youngstown State, snapping three-game skid

ROCHESTER, Mich. (AP) — Kendrick Nunn scored 26 points with six 3-pointers and Jalen Hayes scored 20 points with 10 rebounds and Oakland beat Youngstown State 95-82 on Wednesday.

Oakland started with an 11-3 run before the Penguins closed to 15-12. Hayes made a layup, Brailen Neely a 3, Chris Palombizio a jumper and Nick Daniels a 3 and the Grizzlies lead 25-15. Neely added another 3 and a 3-point play in successive possessions for a 38-25 lead. Oakland (10-8, 2-3 Horizon League) led 54-38 at intermission.

Nunn's 3 with 15:28 left extended the lead to 62-43, but Youngstown State (5-12, 3-1) outscored Oakland 25-13 during the next eight minutes and narrowed its deficit to 75-68 with consecutive layups by Jeremiah Ferguson, who also added two free throws.

Hayes followed with dunk and two free throws, Martez Walker scored a layup and Nunn another 3 and the Grizzlies led by double digits for the remainder. Daniels scored 16, Walker 13 and Neely, 11.

Cameron Morse and Ferguson each scored 21 for Youngstown State. Jaylen Benton added 14 points.