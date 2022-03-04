Oakland, Detroit Mercy lose in Horizon League men's basketball tournament quarterfinals

Wright State beats Oakland 75-63 in Horizon quarterfinal

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Tanner Holden had 27 points and 10 rebounds as Wright State defeated Oakland 75-63 in the Horizon League tournament quarterfinals on Thursday night.

Grant Basile had 18 points and 11 rebounds for Wright State (19-13). Trey Calvin added 16 points. Andrew Welage had 11 points.

Micah Parrish tied a career high with 20 points and had seven rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies (20-12). Jamal Cain added 17 points and 15 rebounds. Jalen Moore had 16 points.

Warrick propels Northern Kentucky past Detroit Mercy 77-59

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Marques Warrick had 25 points as Northern Kentucky breezed to a 77-59 victory over Detroit Mercy in the quarterfinals of the Horizon League tournament on Thursday night.

Trevon Faulkner had 13 points for the Norse (19-11). Bryson Langdon added 10 points and Chris Brandon snagged 11 rebounds.

Kevin McAdoo had 19 points for the Titans (14-15). Antoine Davis added 17 points.

