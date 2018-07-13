Oakland Hills to undergo course renovation with goal of hosting majors

Brad Galli
9:12 AM, Jul 13, 2018
12:27 PM, Jul 13, 2018

Oakland Hills is gunning to land another major, and perhaps more.

The Bloomfield Hills country club will perform a renovation of the south course beginning in Fall 2019, and will reopen in Spring 2021. Members passed a vote this week to finalize the plan. 

The goal for Oakland Hills is to become a regular player for major golf. The USGA strongly suggested a course renovation would help land a US Open.

Membership previously voted on a renovation in 2016, but it did not pass. Oakland Hills is one of the country’s most historic courses and has not hosted a professional major since the 2008 PGA Championship. 

It also hosted a Ryder Cup in 2004.

