Oakland in Horizon League championship, eyeing first NCAA berth since 2011

Oakland (12-17, 12-10) vs. Cleveland State (18-7, 18-4)

Horizon Conference Tourney Championship, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Indianapolis; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland and Cleveland State are prepared to match up in the Championship of the Horizon tourney. Cleveland State swept the two-game regular season series. The teams last went at it on Feb. 6, when the Vikings shot 48.5 percent from the field en route to an 80-78 victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Cleveland State's Torrey Patton has averaged 14.6 points and eight rebounds while Tre Gomillion has put up 10.3 points and 4.9 rebounds. For the Golden Grizzlies, Jalen Moore has averaged 17.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 8.4 assists while Daniel Oladapo has put up 13.2 points and 8.9 rebounds.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Moore has made or assisted on 53 percent of all Oakland field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 15 field goals and 33 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Oakland is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 60 points and 12-12 when scoring at least 60.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Golden Grizzlies have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Vikings. Cleveland State has 49 assists on 90 field goals (54.4 percent) over its previous three contests while Oakland has assists on 55 of 90 field goals (61.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Oakland has attempted the second-most free throws among all Horizon teams. The Golden Grizzlies have averaged 20.7 free throws per game and 23.2 per game over their last five games.

