Oakland's Jack Gohlke reportedly signs with Oklahoma City Thunder

Oakland University guard Jack Gohlke has reportedly signed with the Oklahoma City Thunder and will play on their summer league team.

Gohlke, who took the country by storm during the NCAA Tournament, went undrafted in the NBA Draft but was picked up after by the Thunder.

He set the record for most three-point field goals, three-point field goal attempts and three-point field goals made per game.

When the Golden Grizzlies upset Kentucky in March Madness, he had a career-best 32 points. He also now is tied for second in NCAA Tournament history for the most threes made in a game with 10 against Kentucky.